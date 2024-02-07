Man (28) arrested for raping 2-year-old minor

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East have arrested a 28-year-old man from Marikopo village in Seke, for allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl.

It is alleged that the 2-year-old’s mother had left her sleeping in their bedroom and went to a neighbour’s place.

It is reported that the suspect then took advantage of that and went inside the bedroom, and carried the girl to another disused structure where he raped her.

It is alleged that while in the act, the mother of the minor unexpectedly returned.

Upon realising that he was discovered, the suspect stopped and attempted to flee.

However, reports are that some villagers pursued and caught up with him.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“The incident was reported at Dema police station and officers attended the scene. The suspect was arrested, while the minor was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital for medical attention,” he said.