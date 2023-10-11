Man (27) sentenced 10 years for killing wife (38)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Chinhoyi man who fatally struck his 38-year-old wife in January over infidelity issues has been found guilty of culpable homicide.

Frank Dekwende (27) of Tangwena Compound in Alaska, Chinhoyi was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by a Chinhoyi magistrate recently for killing his wife Biana Mawire.

The court, however, suspended two years for five years on condition of good behaviour.

He will effectively serve eight years.

The court heard that on January 7, Dekwende attacked Mawire whom he saw communicating with a man he suspected of having an affair with.

Dekwende then took a log which he used to assault her with all over the body.

He also dragged her into the bedroom where he detained her without seeking medical assistance until she died.