Man (23) dies after falling into pit while chasing baboons from maize field

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 23-year-old man from Mukoka Village in Rushinga died after falling into a five-metre-deep pit while chasing away baboons in his maize field.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said on December 31, last year the deceased Tashinga Bvumba went to the field three kilometres away from his homestead.

He was in the company of an 11-year-old boy Jeffrey Chakurungama. The field is close to Nyatsanza mountain and upon arrival at the field, Bvumba saw a troop of baboons scattered in the field.

The pair gave chase and the baboons fled into the mountain.

When the two reached the top of the mountain Bvumba tried to jump over a pit with a radius of one metre.

Insp Mundembe said he slipped and fell into the pit.

The minor rushed to inform a neighbour who was in his field nearby.

Villagers were mobilised and the body was retrieved.

Marymount police officers who attended the scene observed a deep cut on the deceased’s forehead.