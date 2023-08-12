Man (22) arrested with guns, teargas

Madodana Muleya was arrested following a tip off and was also found in possession of handcuffs and a syjambok made from electric cables which were stashed in a satchel.

Crime Reporter

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Binga after he was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms, several rounds of ammunition and tear-smoke canisters while he was in a bar.

Madodana Muleya was arrested following a tip off and was also found in possession of handcuffs and a syjambok made from electric cables which were stashed in a satchel.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying: “The ZRP confirms the arrest of Madodana Muleya aged 22 in connection with a case of possession of unlicensed firearms which occurred on August 8, 2023.

“Detectives acted on received information and intercepted the suspect at a bar at Manjolo Business Centre Binga.

“Searches were conducted leading to the recovery of one Blow f92 nine-millimetre firearm with a magazine loaded with three rounds, one EKOL FIRAT Compact 9mm firearm loaded with a magazine with seven rounds, nine loose rounds, two 110ml teargas injectors, a pair of handcuffs and a syjambok made of an electric cable which were in the suspect’s black and brown satchel.”

Meanwhile, police in Centenary are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a service station on August 8 at around 1am.

Five robbers attacked a security guard before disarming him and stealing an Arminus Revolver loaded with five rounds, an empty gun cabinet, a cellphone and chubb safe with US$2 465.

In September last year, police said criminal charges would be preferred against anyone found in possession of unlicensed firearms when a physical check to be conducted on all residential and business premises where illegal firearms were suspected to be kept or hidden, commences.

This came after there was a last chance for those with firearms that are unlicensed or with expired license to hand these in without any risk of criminal charges.

Police had stayed their hand while the amnesty granted by President Mnangagwa ran its course, but when that amnesty ended, police started their search.

By then, 538 unregistered firearms had been surrendered to the police as some of the illegal holders of guns took advantage of the amnesty and just handed them over.

A total of 260 rounds of ammunition were also surrendered.

The amnesty, which opened in August last year, ended on September 30, and from then on law enforcement agents were conducting physical checks and verifications of guns and ammunition in the country amid concerns of rising crimes being committed using dangerous weapons, many with expired licences or stolen because they were inadequately secured.

Under the amnesty, those in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, or who have these with expired licences, can surrender them without any risk of legal charges or any further action.

Police still suspect there are significant numbers of unlicensed weapons bought by businesses that have changed hands, some that were owned by people who belonged to gun clubs and have given up the sport, or were owned by dead relatives and never handed in to the police.