Mamvura headlines Venon Chamba Business Seminar

Business Reporter

Prominent marketing specialist, Mr Douglas Mamvura, is set to be the guest speaker at the upcoming Venon Chamba Business Seminar, which will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

This event has become a highlight on the annual business calendar, drawing numerous participants from the entrepreneurial world. It will be held at the well-known Batanai Gardens, centred around the theme “The Power of Imagination.”

Mr Mamvura is expected to share invaluable business insights and strategies tailored for both young aspiring entrepreneurs and those already established in their respective fields.

With experience as a marketing specialist in the financial industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.

His career began at Coca-Cola Central Africa, where he excelled as a Regional Brands and Research Manager, overseeing marketing strategies across nine countries in the SADC region.

He previously held the role of Chief Executive Officer at Premier Banking Corporation Limited, which has since been rebranded as Ecobank.

Mr Mamvura’s background also includes positions such as Head of Marketing for Standard Chartered Bank and Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe. Additionally, he served as the Head of Retail Banking at Trust Bank.

His résumé also includes directorships at several prominent companies, including Zimbabwe Allied Banking Group Limited (ZABG), Pioneer Corporation Africa Limited, African Sun Limited, and Zimnat Lion Insurance Company Ltd.

He is recognised as an Associate Member of the American Marketing Institute and holds an esteemed Bachelor of Business Studies degree from the University of Zimbabwe, along with a Master of Business Leadership degree from the University of South Africa.

Local prolific gospel artist, Tembalami, will be guest artist at the event as he will open the program with his acclaimed praise and worship songs. A variety of distinguished guests and dignitaries are anticipated to attend, further enhancing the seminar’s prestige.

“The Venon Chamba Business Seminar is on again on Saturday November 30, 2024. Mr Douglas Mamvura will be our guest of honour at the event and massive preparations are already underway,” said Pastor Venon Chamba, the convener of the seminar.

The Venon Chamba Business Seminars have previously hosted a number of prominent business leaders and industry experts, including West Properties CEO Mr Ken Sharpe, banker Nigel Chanakira, Dr Chamu Chiwanza, Mr Andy Hodges, Mr Supa Mandiwanzira, Mr Mudiwa Hood, and Advocate Arthur Marara.

Pastor Venon Chamba, the visionary founder of the seminar series, is not only an entrepreneur and life coach but also a transformational speaker who imparts business teachings and shares motivational messages on ZIFM Stereo.

He says his vision extends beyond mere seminars; he is committed to addressing critical social issues such as the underage use of drugs and rising crime rates among the youth. His goal is to liberate young individuals from idleness, inspiring them to embark on entrepreneurial ventures and play an active role in the economy.

Pastor Chamba objective is to expand the reach of the Venon Chamba Seminars into neighboring countries, including South Africa, Zambia, and Malawi, to empower youths beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

Millions of young people around the world aspire to launch their own businesses and achieve entrepreneurial success, and the Venon Chamba Business Seminars aim to be a catalyst for this ambition.