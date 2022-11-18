Mamombe, Chimbiri fake abduction matter deferred

Court Reporter

The matter involving CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri, where they allegedly faked their abductions sometime in May 2020 has been postponed to next year.

The matter was deferred to January 20 pending a High Court determination on the appeal against a Harare’s magistrate’s decision to dismiss their application for discharge at the close of the State case.

The duo is charged with communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

Today, the two appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere.