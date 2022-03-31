Mamombe, Chimbiri case: State recalls witness

Mamombe, Chimbiri case: State recalls witness Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri. - (File picture)

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

CHIEF magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure has allowed the State to recall its witness for purposes of tendering documentary exhibits with call data records and locations pointing where the cell phones believed to belong to Citizens Coalition for Change members, Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri were at the time they claimed to have been abducted sometime in May 2020.

Mrs Mushure allowed the State to recall witness Engineer Christopher Tapera Kazembe for purposes of tendering the exhibits through him in the ongoing trial.

Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, had made an application to recall Eng Kazembe.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, through lawyers Mr Alec Muchadehama and Mr Jeremiah Bamu had opposed the State’s application.

The exhibits carry a listing of base stations involved in the call logs, pictures of sites and estimated coverages and call data records extracted from mobile operator Econet.

