Mamombe, Chimbiri ask for more time

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, today asked the court for more time to “crystalise” their questions which they want the court to refer to the Constitutional Court to determine whether their rights have been violated through their arrests on allegations of faking their abductions.

Through their lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, Mamombe and Chimbiri said they want to spruce up their questions they need to be referred before the court makes a ruling on their application for referral to the ConCourt.

Mr Muchadehama indicated that they will file the “crystalised” questions next week before Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure makes a ruling on March 7.

Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, did not object to the two’s request.