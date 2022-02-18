Mamombe, Chimbiri ask for more time

18 Feb, 2022 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Mamombe, Chimbiri ask for more time oana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri - file picture

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, today asked the court for more time to “crystalise” their questions which they want the court to refer to the Constitutional Court to determine whether their rights have been violated through their arrests on allegations of faking their abductions.

 

Through their lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, Mamombe and Chimbiri said they want to spruce up their questions they need to be referred before the court makes a ruling on their application for referral to the ConCourt.

 

Mr Muchadehama indicated that they will file the “crystalised” questions next week before Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure makes a ruling on March 7.

 

Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, did not object to the two’s request.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting