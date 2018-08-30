Mamimine bounces back with ‘New Zimbabwe’

Boniface Chimedza Arts Correspondent

Award-winning humanitarian musician Anderson Mamimine has resurfaced after a protracted period of silence, triumphantly riding on the wave of his latest hit single “New Zimbabwe”, which seeks to promote peace and national reconciliation.

“New Zimbabwe” will play an important role in the promotion of the national peace and reconciliation agenda, owing to the unifying message in its lyrical content.

Mamimine said the purpose of his music is to bring people together through spreading the message of peace and harmony, which always brings people together.

“People must be conscious of the fact that in spite of our differences, we remain one. In a democratic society, people should have different views and they should be free to express them. Zimbabwe is a democratic society,” Mamimine affirmed.

Mamimine’s debut album, “Hell on Earth” is a compilation that addresses the man-made kind of problems, which include issues of health and wellbeing for the underprivileged.

“Because the content is humanitarian and the sound is kind of laid back, the album was not well received by Sony Music Corporation and Universal Studios. But when ‘Hell on Earth’ was taken by SafAids, the album went on to win a continental award,” Mamimine said.

“Hell on Earth” scooped the second prize at the Voice of America’s (VOA) Africa Health Network Awards in 2013.

Israel Oseun Dasco from Abuja, Nigeria, won the first prize for his informative video on the use of insecticide-treated bed nets to prevent mosquito bites.

Erah Friday Utomi, of Edo State Nigeria, landed the third position for his drawing depicting different health services provided to community members, men, women and children alike.

In the production, recording and compilation of “Hell on Earth” Mamimine worked with the Positive Life Choir, a choir of orphans and people living with HIV.

“Hell on Earth” was distributed in East and Southern Africa under the Swedish HIV and Aids workplace program facilitated by SafAids, with a special focus on long distance truck drivers.

“Life on Earth — Volume 1”, Mamimine’s forthcoming album, focuses on promoting peace and maintaining a clean geographical environment, with the artist sustaining his humanitarian stance.

“I do humanitarian music, its for the people. I do it not as an income generating endeavour, but as a means to execute my humanitarian work. I have also helped many people in shaping their musical careers,” said Mamimine.

The musician, who believes his music is a voice for the voiceless, is the founder of Anderson Save Humanity Project, a humanitarian initiative aimed at galvanising the human race to take collective action and fight issues affecting humanity.

Recorded in Zimbabwe at Mono Mukundu Studio, “Hell on Earth” saw Mamimine work with renowned musicians who include the late Chioniso Maraire, Clive Mono Mukundu, Albert Nyathi, Dereck Mpofu, Oliver Mtukudzi, Victor Kunonga, Willies Wataffi and Chirikure Chirikure.