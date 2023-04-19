Mambo Ndini, Zimunya dupe 70 people of US$300 000 in bogus cement deals

Crime Reporter

At least 70 people lost US$300 000 to bogus cement dealers who lied that they were selling the product at a very low price in Harare.

The two suspects identified as Andy Baleni alias Mambo Ndini and Tinashe Zimunya were operating a shop known as Koffie and King Hardware situated along Mbuya Nehanda Street.

They advertised through various social media platforms and radio purporting to be selling the cement at a low price.

This resulted in several people responding and paying various amounts on the pretext that they would get their cement after seven days.

The victims were however duped by the suspects who have since gone into hiding.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were looking for the suspects.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with fraud cases involving purported sale of cement “on special offer” to unsuspecting members of the public through advertisements on social media and radio stations by a company known as Koffie and King Hardware allegedly situated at 10 Mbuya Nehanda Street, Harare.

“The suspects, Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose last known address is Flat 3 GlenLorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and alleged special offer thereby luring the unsuspecting transacting public.

” Delivery of the purported cement was said to be done within seven days after payment for the consignment. Resultantly, more than 70 victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD$300 000. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the accused persons,” he said.

He implored members of the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments as this scam is now pointing fingers to the possibility of a pyramid scheme through the alleged sale of cement.