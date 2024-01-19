Mama Eunor Guti Set to Launch Autobiography

Remember Deketeke

Herald Correspondent

Apostle Dr Eunor Guti is set to launch an auto-biography tomorrow at the Harare International Conference Centre titled “Being Eunor: A Memoir of Faith and Services.”

Unlike the other books she has launched like ‘The Wise Woman’ which emphasises, how married women must behave, the new book focuses on how to be like ‘Mama Eunor’ especially, on her struggles and achievements and how she got to where she is.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the woman of valour said, was inspired by how some people viewed her.

“When I heard people talking especially the young generation saying that they want to be like me, from dressing, praying, preaching, behaving like me, I then thought of why not put it in a book,” she said.

Mama Eunor later conveyed her appreciation and acknowledged the significant influence of her late husband, Professor Ezekiel Guti.