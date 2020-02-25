Malaysian PM Mahathir resigns

KUALA LUMPUR. — Malaysia’s prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned yesterday, but was asked to stay on as interim PM in a day of political drama and confusion.

The king accepted Mahathir’s resignation before appointing him as interim prime minister that evening.

The moves prompted the collapse of the ruling alliance and uncertainty over the future leadership of the country.

The crisis began after Mahathir’s supporters apparently attempted to form a new coalition, preventing the appointment of his agreed successor, Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir had promised Anwar he would succeed him as prime minister when the fierce rivals partnered in an unlikely alliance that won power less than two years ago.

Anwar was previously jailed over sodomy allegations under Mahathir’s rule, charges widely criticised as politically motivated.

Yesterday, he said the prime minister had told him “he played no part” in attempts to form a new government.

Some speculate that Mahathir was behind the drive to form a new coalition, and that he may have resigned in an attempt to reinstate himself in a more powerful position.

Others suggest he is likely to have been aware of the discussions being held by those in his party.

Regardless of how involved Mahathir was with his supporters’ activities, he appeared to have reaped huge gains from the episode, said Bridget Welsh, an honorary research fellow at the University of Nottingham Malaysia’s Asia Research Institute.

“Right now he has the most power he’s had since May 2018, because he is no longer as dependent on the other parties,” she said.

Two possible outcomes are that he could form a new government with those who have called for him to stay with the ruling alliance, Pakatan Harapan.

Alternatively, he could follow his traditional supporters, who have abandoned the alliance and are in talks with Malaysia’s Islamic party, PAS, and with the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), the party he ousted in 2018, which is mired by corruption charges.

It is unclear whether Mahathir — who has long refused to announce a date for Anwar to take over as prime minister — intends to stand down as prime minister.

Welsh said it was likely he would continue for longer than the short window in which he must form a government. — The Guardian.