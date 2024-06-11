Malawian VP’s plane missing

Herald Reporter

AN aircraft in which Malawian Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine others were travelling yesterday went off the radar, subsequently missing its scheduled landing.

In a statement, Malawian Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mrs Colleen Zamba said an urgent search and rescue operation has since been launched to locate the military helicopter.

The public, said Mrs Zamba, would be kept abreast on any developments.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera consequently cancelled his scheduled trip to the Bahamas.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the general public that the Malawi Defence Force Aircraft that left Lilongwe today, Monday, June 10, 2024 at 09:17 hours, carrying the Vice President, the Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others, failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02.

“All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far.

“As such, the Commander of the Malawi Defence Forces, General Valentino Phiri, has since informed His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the incident.

“The President has since cancelled his scheduled departure for the Bahamas and ordered all regional and national agencies to conduct an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft. The public will be updated of any developments on the situation as facts are established,” said Mrs Zamba.