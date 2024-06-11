Malawian Vice President killed in plane crush

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Malawian President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has confirmed the death of Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others after the search and rescue team located the wreckage of the aircraft they were travelling in within Chikangawa Forest, Mzimba.

The aircraft went off the radar yesterday and missed its scheduled landing.



President Chakwera said he was saddened to inform the nation that the plane in which his Vice President and nine others were boarding crushed, resulting in the death of all the passengers.

“I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all that it has turned out to be a tragedy, a terrible tragedy,” he said.

“The search and rescue team has found the aircraft here in Chikangawa Forest and they have found it completely destroyed with no survivors as all passengers on board were killed on impact,” said President Chakwera.