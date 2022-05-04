Malawian delegation meets Speaker

Marytise Vambayi

Herald reporter

VISITING Malawian National Assembly Speaker Mrs Catherine Gotani Hara yesterday paid a courtesy call on his Zimbabwean counterpart Advocate Jacob Mudenda, where the two exchanged notes on the operations of the vital arm of government they represent.

A delegation from Malawi’s Parliament arrived in the country on Monday on a four-day study tour.

Speaking in an interview after meeting Adv Mudenda, Mrs Gotani Hara said Malawi and Zimbabwe had a lot in common.

“First and foremost, let me thank the Speaker Advocate Mudenda for welcoming myself the Speaker of Malawi and my delegation,” she said.

“We came here on a learning mission and fact finding mission as you know the Parliament of Malawi and the Parliament of Zimbabwe have been close friends for some time and we thought we could come here to also learn on how the Parliament of Zimbabwe conducts its business.

“This time around I came with my members of the business committee, which is the one that conducts business in terms of setting the agenda of the Parliament, setting policy for Parliament and we thought we should come and appreciate and see how the business committee here conducts its business.”

Mrs Gotani Hora said they were able to discuss other issues, especially on how the Parliament of Zimbabwe had been able to conduct business in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The key takeaways are that first and foremost we are very generic about quite a number of things which are the same, but at the same time we need to move on with time and certain issues because of the way the world is today,” she said.

“So, what we have learnt is that we have to change certain things in order for us to give the best in terms of service to the people of Malawi.”