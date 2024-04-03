Malawi diplomat bids farewell to President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa meets outgoing Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Mwayiwayo Mclloyd Polepole during a farewell courtesy call at State House in Harare this morning. - Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira

Malawi’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Mwayi Mcloyd Polepole has today bade farewell to President Mnangagwa after completing his three-year tour of duty.

Briefing journalists soon after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this morning, Ambassador Polepole said cooperation between the two countries had over the years grown from strength to strength.

He said one major highlight of the bilateral relations between the two countries over the years was the reciprocal visit of President Mnangagwa to Malawi and the visit by Malawian leader, President Lazarus Chakwera.

He said more areas of cooperation ought to be explored such as tourism.