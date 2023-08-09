Malaika walks on global stage with ‘Mirage’

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Entertainment Editor

Former beauty queen and filmmaker, Malaika Mushandu, still has the catwalk genes, but this time around she is walking on the global stage through filming.

Malaika, whose latest film production shines the spotlight on talented women in the film industry, said her nomination at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) and Zambia International Film Festival (ZAMIFF) evoked encouragement in her career.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Malaika said she was excited as her film “Mirage” had been nominated six times.

“The feeling evoked is of encouragement,” she said. “Our industry is on the rise and at times the hurdles faced can be taxing. Recognition from across the boarders and internationally are like a well-needed hug from the almighty telling me to solider on.”

Malaika said she was happy with how women filmmakers, especially the young ones, were taking their space.

The talented filmmaker highlighted her list of nominations and said she never thought she would be recognised that far.

“Mirage got nominated for three awards at two different festivals, like I highlighted before, the TINFF and the ZAMIFF,” she said. “TINFF is in Canada from September 17 to 24, which is an inclusive, and diverse multicultural film festival with a mission to make a home for filmmakers of all backgrounds by increasing possibilities.

“I got three nominations on this one for ‘Best First Feature’, ‘Best Picture Film’ and ‘Best Female Filmmaker’. According to them, the festival has a special programme summit which will begin to draw industry stakeholders such as distributors, aggregators, production companies, and other investors for potential collaboration with filmmakers.”

Malaika said the aggregators were from Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon and distributors such as Gravel Road, which are known for purchasing Parasite, the Oscar-winning film.

“The second festival is the Sotambe Festival/(ZAMIFF), which the biggest film festival regionally and it focuses on promoting Southern Africa films,” she said. “Mirage was nominated for three awards namely, ‘Best Screenplay (Southern Africa)’, ‘Best Sound (Southern Africa)’ and ‘Best Feature Film (Southern Africa).”

Malaika, who has been fighting for women’s empowerment even during the time she was a beauty queen, said she was now exploring the business side aspect of film.

“In the day and age we live in, experience has taught me that it is not enough to just be storytellers, my exploration now is more towards the business aspect of film,” she said. “This will help in the sustainability and longevity of my career as a storyteller. The accolades will hopefully open doors to be able to commissioning and other deals.”

Asked how the sector has helped her grow, Malaika said she was just starting.

“I haven’t yet established myself within this sector, I am still growing and finding my way, it is my hope that one day by the grace I can be a household name that is known for exceptional storytelling,” she said.

“In the film industry women are a minority and being a black African I am then a minority of a minority. I would love to see that change and also help inspire more women to join the field this in turn will help in accurately telling not only African stories but African stories from both genders.”

Malaika said her next project was a limited series based on a beloved local myth.

“This time we will be outing my acting skills to the best and putting myself to the test. The vision remains the same, that is to tell African stories from our perspective,” she said.

‘Mirage’ tells the thrilling story of three women’s plot to escape from one of the country’s maximum-security prisons.

The film highlights the plight of women in prison, gender-based violence and mental awareness.