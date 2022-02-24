Makwabarara eyes more competition

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

UPCOMING swimmer Mikayla Makwabarara is hopeful of competing in the South Africa Nationals and CANA Zone IV after coming tops in eight events she competed in during the Zimbabwe Senior National Swimming Championships at Les Brown.

Makwabarara got gold medals in all the events including all the 50m events, earning the times for the upcoming competition in the process.

She was competing in the 13 to 14 years age-group.

“I feel like I really needed to do well because I got my times in this gala, and a lot of people were also trying to get their times as well so everyone was pushing and trying their best, it was really a hard competition.”

Both the South Africa Nationals and CANA Zone IV are expected to take place in April.

“I am really proud of myself I didn’t know if I could get through the whole five days. I thought I would be too tired to continue but I am really proud. I didn’t expect it but I just kept going and telling myself that I can do it.

“It was really tough considering it was like five consecutive days and there is a lot of competition especially in my age-group, so you never know who can win the race.

“But I think it’s really just about thinking about getting to the end and saying it’s just one more race until you get to the end and then you can rest once you are done,” said Makwabarara.