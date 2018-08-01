Makusha targets podium finish

CHAOS IN THE HOUSE . . . Athletes from various nations were stuck in the airport lobby in Lagos after no transport had been arranged to take them to the venue of the African Athletics Championships in Asaba

Ellina Mhlanga in Lagos, Nigeria

ONE of Zimbabwe’s medal hopefuls Ngoni Makusha reckons he has done enough to make an impression at the African Senior Athletics Championships that get off the blocks today in Asaba. Makusha together with Tatenda Tsumba will be the first Zimbabwean athletes on track this morning for the 100m.

The athletes appear to have put behind them the confusion that greeted them when they arrived in the West African country two days ago as the hosts apparently had not arranged the travel logistics of most of the participants from Lagos to Asaba in advance.

Most of the nations that travelled to these championships met the same predicament as Team Zimbabwe and took to social media posting pictures.

With high level competition expected from athletes drawn across the continent, the Zimbabweans are still fancying their chances.

Makusha in particular is making a second appearance at this level and is hoping to last the distance.

“I prepared really well for this. I have been eating well, drinking lots of water just trying to stay healthy, lots of rest and trying to stay injury free.

“I have been really working hard, just trying to correct my mistakes building up to this competition.

“I ran in Mauritius where I recorded my personal best in 100m of 10.17, which is a pretty decent time.

“I think if I can replicate that kind of form here I can maybe manage to get a medal or be in the final. So I think it’s going to be well I am really excited,” said Makusha.

Makusha acknowledged he will have to be on top of his game going into this competition.

“This competition I am targeting at least being in the final. If I can get a medal that will be the biggest achievement, but I am just targeting to run personal best in 100m and 200m and just hopefully get a medal.

“Every star is coming so it’s going to be hectic, its’ going to be tough.

“Well I have run with some of these guys before, so it’s nothing new. I know they are beatable it’s not like they can’t be beaten, so I am confident that I can produce something good,” said Makusha.

The 400m runners Faith Dube, Leon Tafirenyika, Blessing Nyandoro and Rodwell Ndlovu will also be in action later in the day as well as Nyasha Mutsetse in 800m.

Tafirenyika, who is competing in the senior championships for the first time says it’s a learning curve for him.

“I think this is going to help me to adapt to this type of competition, next year it will be easier.

“So I am just happy . . . it will be a learning curve. In this competition I am just hoping to run my personal best.

“I just believe those guys will push me to get my personal best, “said Tafirenyika.

Mutsetse, who reached the finals in 800m in the previous edition is hoping for a good result.

“Now I am just targeting to be in the finals again like what I did in Durban in 2016.

“I am just ready for the competition because it’s not a new competition.

“But to be honest the competition will be tough. But I am not afraid, I am just confident that I will do it.

“We just want to encourage the juniors, to realise that nothing is impossible in life, they can do it, we can do it as Zimbabwe,” Mutsetse said.