Makunde underscores importance of league competition

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior netball team coach Lloyd Makunde has underscored the importance of league competition for their rebuilding exercise.

The Gems coach said local league competition is key for their 2022 plans since they need to bring on board more players for the national side and create competition among the players.

Netball was one of the sport codes that resumed their activities late in the year with both the Premier Netball League and Rainbow Amateur Netball League resorting to crash programmes to fulfil their league games.

The Gems’ coach said they were a bit limited this year in their selection process since they did not have enough time prior to their participation at the Pent Series and Africa Netball Cup in Windhoek, Namibia, last month.

“It’s very important such that there are some players out there we didn’t have a chance to see playing but they are good players. But we only got to choose our players during one tournament which was played in Bulawayo, that’s where we found all these youngsters.

“It’s very important that we watch as many games as possible before we come up with a provisional squad for this coming year,” said Makunde.

Makunde is hoping for a better season next year where the league games will be played under their normal schedules, which will give the technical team more time to scout for players for the national team.