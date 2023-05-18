Makore to perform at Theatre in the Park

Rutendo Gomwe Arts Reporter

Traditional Chimurenga musician Kurai Makore is set to perform a traditional musical show at the Theatre in the Park tomorrow for the first time.

Makore who last Sunday staged a show at Madada Pub and Grill Zindoga which was well attended said he was ready for the show.

According to the black lions band founder, Makore, said his music aims to bring the identity of being a Zimbabwean and it shows one comes from Africa through cultural instruments which we use to create the traditional sound of our motherland.

The musical enthusiast confirmed that he’s very much prepared for the musical show and is ready to hypnotise people with the chimurenga music vibration.

“It is our first time at Theatre in the Park and we are ready and prepared for an outstanding performance, ” he said.

Makore launched his musical career in 2018 and released his first album titled Gara Unzwe in 2020.

He is widely believed to be Mapfumo’s heir apparent in the Chimurenga musical genre.

He shared the stage with Thomas Mapfumo, Alick Macheso, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah, Koffi Olimide, Winky D, Roki and others.

Speaking about the event, Rooftop Promotions and Communications officer, Passmore Ndhlovu, said that all was set for the show.

“We are excited to be hosting a traditional music show in the culture month of May, we are also optimistic that the event will be a success”

“Tickets are already on sale at the Theatre in the Park,” he said.