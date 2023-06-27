Makore suspected killers judgment set for Thursday

Judgment for the two suspected ritual killers accused of killing a Murehwa boy, Tapiwa Makore in 2020, has been set for Thursday.

Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, who presided over the trial, is expected to hand down the long-awaited judgment, bringing the matter to finality.

The prime suspect in the matter, Tafadzwa Shamba and his accomplice, the late boy’s uncle and namesake, Tapiwa Makore Senior, are alleged to have drugged, killed and mutilated the then seven-year-old boy for ritual purposes to boost Tapiwa Snr’s cabbage business. — ZBC News