Makore murder trial: Two acquitted

13 Oct, 2022 - 11:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Makore murder trial: Two acquitted The late Tapiwa Makore

The Herald

Fidelis Munyoro
Two of the four suspects in the suspected ritual murder of Murewa boy Tapiwa Makore Jnr, two years ago, have had charges against them dropped at the close of the State’s case for lack of evidence linking them with the crime.

Maud Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore both relatives of the murdered boy have been acquitted after the prosecution withdrew charges against the duo.

All the witnesses who testified in the matter failed to link the two to the murder.

However, the court ruled that Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Snr have a case to answer and placed them on their defence.

