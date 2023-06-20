Makore heads for Greece festival

Kundai Marunya

Arts Correspondent

Community theatre organisation, EDZAI ISU Trust’s executive director O’Brien Makore is set to participate at the prestigious 21st edition of the Atelier for Young Festival Managers starting tomorrow and running until Tuesday next week in Elefsina, Greece.

The Atelier for Young Festival Managers is a renowned programme organised by the European Festivals Association (EFA).

It provides a unique platform for young professionals in the arts and culture sector to enhance their skills, expand their networks, and gain valuable insights into festival management.

During the week-long event, Makore will have an opportunity to engage in workshops, discussions, and networking sessions with fellow festival managers and industry experts.

The programme covers various topics, including artistic programming, audience development, fundraising, and sustainability in the context of cultural events.

Makore has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at such a prestigious event.

“I am honoured to have been selected to participate in the Atelier for Young Festival Managers,” he said.

“This is an invaluable opportunity to expand my knowledge and understanding of festival management.

“I look forward to applying what I’m going to learn to further develop the arts and culture scene in Zimbabwe.”

Makore’s participation in the Atelier will not only showcase his talent and dedication, but also highlight the vibrant arts and culture scene in Zimbabwe.

His presence serves as a testament to the country’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting cultural exchange.

Makore’s participation in the Atelier is made possible through a mobility grant from the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust’s CreativeACTIONs 2 project, with funding from the European Union.

This grant aims to promote cultural exchange and collaboration between Zimbabwe and the international community.

Makore said he is grateful for the support.

“I’m grateful for the support I’m getting from Culture Fund to attend the Atelier,” he said.

“This will immensely contribute to the growth of my organisation, improving on how we operate and widen our scope in terms of linkages with other organisations on a global scale.

“My participation in the Atelier for Young Festival Managers serves as a testament to the talent and potential of Zimbabwean professionals in the arts and culture sector.

“It also highlights the importance of international collaborations and funding in supporting the growth and development of the arts in Zimbabwe.”

The CreativeACTIONs project continues to play a crucial role in promoting cultural exchange and providing opportunities for Zimbabwean artists and cultural practitioners to showcase their talent on the global stage.

Makore said through support, the cultural sector can grow into a viable industry.

“As Zimbabwe’s arts and culture sector continues to thrive, it is through initiatives like these that the country’s rich cultural heritage can be shared and celebrated with the world,” he said.

“With continued support, we will be able to grow our sector into a viable industry.”