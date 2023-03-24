Makonde Hospital superintendent dies in road accident

Wreckage of the car in which the medical doctor was trapped and died.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Makonde Christian Hospital doctor died yesterday in a horrific accident that occurred at the Great Dyke Mapinga mountains along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

Dr Munyaradzi Musiiwa (31) who was driving a Toyota Axio perished in a head-on accident that involved a haulage truck while he was on way from the hospital to Harare for a capacity-building workshop.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident saying the medical doctor died on the spot.According to reports, after the collision, Musiiwa’s vehicle was dragged by the haulage truck dismantling the engine and the whole front suspension.

One of his friend and colleague, Mr Witness Mutingwende said the Mhangura community from which the referral health institution is located, had lost a dedicated civil servant.

The father of one, who had joined the hospital in January 2020, also leaves behind a pregnant wife.