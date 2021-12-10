Makodza warrant of arrest cancelled

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro today cancelled an arrest warrant for police Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who is charged with concealing a transaction from a principal.

Comm Makodza was issued with an administrative warrant of arrest after he failed to appear in court after testing positive to Covid-19.

Today, through his lawyer Mr Tapiwa Makanza, Comm Makodza told the court that he was free from Covid-19 and presented a negative test certificate.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti did not oppose the cancelation of the warrant.

Comm Makodza is expected back in court on January 12 next year for trial.

