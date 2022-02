Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE judgment for suspended Commissioner Erasmus Makodza on charges of concealing a transaction from a principal was today deferred to next week because the trial magistrate was not available.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa was not available to deliver the judgment resulting in the matter being deferred to March 18.

Today, Comm Makodza appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.