Makhalima happy with PNL title

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

PLATINUM Queens captain Nomagugu Makhalima says they have to keep aiming high after claiming the inaugural Premier Netball League championship over the weekend in Beitbridge.

The Zvishavane-based side went into the final games leading the race and they managed to hold on to their lead as they finished tops at the end of the final games in the last bubble.

“It is indeed a huge improvement for us. It shows that we are growing as a team.

“I think that we just have to keep on aiming high, in this case which is to maintain the title. But we will surely face challenges and a lot of competition because the next time we start the league we are starting on a fresh note,” said Makhalima.

Platinum Queens had a fruitful season, beating some of the seasoned teams such as Harare City, ZDF and Black Rhinos. Out of 40 matches, they won 39 and drew one to conclude the season on top of the table with 79 points.

This is their first league title. Previously they were part of Rainbow Amateur Netball League before they joined the PNL. The newly crowned PNL champions gave warning shots when they won the pre-season tournament held in Bulawayo and on Sunday they wrapped up their campaign in style, winning the championship race.

“I am proud of my teammates. We all worked hard for this, and winning it exactly the way we wanted it’s just exceptional.

“It was nothing but the favour of the Almighty and we are very grateful,” said Makhalima.

Harare City were second with 73 points and Ngezi Platinum finished third with 69 points.