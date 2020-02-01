Makeup kit: A girl’s best friend

Leslie Alexander with her tools of trade

Tiller Maringa

Some grew up playing with dolls while others played with bricks and car toys.

A lot of ladies feel old-fashioned without makeup which makes them to look more attractive and classy.

In the heart of Harare’s Central Business District there are a lot of efforts going on in beauty saloons and makeup studios as women go out of their way to look good.

Born with an artistic element and an ability to beautify what was already created by God, is beauty therapist Leslie Alexander (35).

Leslie’s Nails Makeup & Beauty Studio performs various non-medical face and body treatments using her knowledge of skin biology, physiology and cosmetic chemistry.

There are other services offered like makeup artistry, nail artistry, facials, eyelash extensions, eyebrow shaping and threading, tooth accessories to mention but a few.

She also provides other services like massage therapy as well as manicures and pedicures.

Prices differ with the type of service required by a client.

The different types of nails and eyelashes extensions range from US$5 to US$15 while makeup ranges from US$10 to US$35 depending on a client’s requirements.

Other products like eyebrows threading, manicure and pedicure are priced from US$5 to US$20.

Leslie’s love for make-up and her kit is traced back from high school memories where she attended art classes from 1998 to 2002.

She started learning from YouTube tutorials when she had just turned 15 and now is quite an expert.

When she was at Hatfield Girls High School, she used to do her own make up in preparation for modelling events at school.

“My inspiration comes from love for makeup, the love of seeing mankind looking their very best on each and every special moment and I used to do make up to all my friends”, said Leslie.

She has a special concern for beauty and sometimes experiments on her models for free.

All ladies are aware that their power lies in beauty and they can pump out a lot of money to look stunning.

Men are weaker when beauty speaks and it is easy for good-looking ladies to draw attention of males.

Writer J.D Salinger wrote, “A beautiful girl can make you dizzy, like you have been drinking jack and coke all morning. She can make you feel high for the single greatest commodity known to man”.

To acquire more beauty, it requires art to take its part.

Art also requires creativity to be unique.

Alexander has it in mind that, there is still competition which requires creativity and good customer care to lure more clients.

She contested in the Vault Cosmetic make-up challenge on March 31, 2019 which was organised by the owner of Vault Cosmetics Jacque Mgido.

The contest had two themes Bridal and Avante-garde where creativity and original makeup artworks were created and designed by the artist.

It was organised for 68 makeup artists in the country and Leslie made it to the last 16 although she failed to get an accolade.

The cost of proper makeup accessories and materials like brushes, foundations, face powder/baking powder, lip stains, shadow palette, primers, concealers, glosses, bronzers are expensive depending on the brands.

Kits for a starter range between US$500 to US$1 000.

A lot of makeup artists emulate what is happening on the global platform.

“I always imitate makeup designs from different parts of the world like China, South Africa, UK, Nigeria and Senegal,” Leslie said.

Her clientele base consists of celebrities, TV and radio presenters, musicians, photographers, pastors, teachers, lawyers, bankers, students, film and music video directors.

“I did makeup for Misred(Zimoco brand ambassador) at the Zimoco shoot in 2019, ExQ and Novi keys on their recent video shoot.

“Victor Kunonga on his album shoot and Namatai Chinyerere also.”

The makeup artist must keep abreast with latest trends because the industry requires a good researcher given a lot of changes taking place.

Designs, styles, products and trends are being modernised.

For instance, from the old air drying nail polish

artists now use the modern shellac Gel UV lamp drying nail polish.

Instead of old nail polish art they have moved to the new 3D stickers and Cateye magnetic art stick, chromes, flakes, stones, and floral strips.

Challenges faced by makeup artists include competition in the industry and the high prices of materials.

The industry is flooded with both old horses and upcoming artists.

Regardless of competition, the only thing that keeps an artist going is the uniqueness of both style and skills.

“The informal sector is a bit tricky especially in the makeup business which is unpredictable, you may have a lot of customers today but tomorrow can be a different day.

‘‘I always get busy ahead of holidays and big events when booked”, said Leslie.