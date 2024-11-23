Makepekepe assess Ghanaian keeper

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

Giants CAPS United are assessing Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Odai Kwaku as they start looking around for options to bolster their squad for next season.

Kwaku, who was a member of the Ghana national team for the CHAN finals held in Algeria early last year, is a veteran goalkeeper with topflight football experience under his belt.

The 31-year-old arrived in Zimbabwe a few days ago.

A CAPS United official said a decision will be made at the end of the trials. Kwaku is expected to return to Ghana on Monday.

“He has been training with us, but nothing concrete has been agreed so far. He is a very good goalkeeper, and we need the experience.

“As you know, we already have two top-notch goalkeepers Tonderai Mateyaunga and Ashley Reyners, but we feel the department needs reinforcement so that there is healthy competition.

“Competition is vital. As you know we are already working on our team for next year. We are going to retain the bulk of our players, but we will make a few additions in areas that were lacking,” said the official.

Kwaku became a free agent after leaving the two-time Ghana Premier League champions Accra Great Olympics at the expiration of his contract last year.

CAPS United have indicated they will not rest on their laurels in their quest to turn around their fortunes. The Green Machine technical team has since made its submissions which the management is working on.

Makepekepe end their 2024 campaign with a home game against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro tomorrow with a quest for a top eight finish.

Makepekepe have already started incorporating young talents like Assan Ajida, who was impressive in their last home game against TelOne, goalkeeper Tapiwa Rusenza, Delroy Simba Gunda and Thulani Nyamapfeka into their squad in line with their objective for next season.

Veteran midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere, who has been appointed assistant coach, reckons they need to end the season on a high.

“Obviously in football results matter most,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter it’s the last match of the season; we are gearing up for a sweet ending. We need to win it at all costs.”

CAPS United are ninth with 45 points, but a win tomorrow could land them inside the top eight.

“We didn’t manage to be in the top four or among the top teams fighting for honours as we had wished, but we are here to fight for a respectable position.

“So, the points are going to be crucial for us. Top eight will be good because next year teams will be seeded for cup matches so it will be advantage for us to be in the top eight,” said Chinyengetere.

The Green Machine are unbeaten at Rufaro in the last four months. Their last upset was a 0-1 loss to Herentals on July 21. But they have gone on to win four games against FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds, Highlanders and TelOne and drew with Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs.

“We have been doing well at home of late and it’s something we guarantee our fans that we will give them value for their money against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“They are going to enjoy the last match of the season; we are looking to make it a match that they will continue talking about next year,” said Chinyengetere.

Deposed champions Ngezi Platinum Stars have nothing much to play for as they have virtually cemented a third-place finish whether they win or lose.

Fixtures:

Today: Arenel Movers v Chegutu Pirates (Luveve), Bikita Minerals v Hwange (Wadzanai), FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava), GreenFuel v Dynamos (GreenFuel Arena), Herentals v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), ZPC Kariba v Simba Bhora (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro), Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields)