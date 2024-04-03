‘Make sure you have enough water for winter wheat’

Ashton Mutyavaviri

AS the winter wheat season approaches, farmers intending to produce the cereal must evaluate and establish their irrigation capabilities before commencing any production activities, experts have advised.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) advisory note, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) urged farmers to ensure their water reservoirs are in optimal condition to meet the water requirements of the winter wheat cropping season.

Irrigation management plays a crucial role in maximising the yield and quality potential of winter wheat. It involves controlling the rate, amount and timing of applied irrigation water in a planned and efficient manner.

Farmers need to get their preparations underway without delay to boost food security and have a surplus for export, read the note. The note further challenged farmers to focus on preparing fields that are free of crops.

Added the note: “For fields with other crops such as soya beans, necessary harvesting arrangements and preparations that include securing of combine harvesters are required to make sure harvesting begins as soon as the crop reaches physiological maturity before initiating the preparations required for winter wheat.”

Farmers intending to grow winter wheat should also select the herbicides they are going to use taking note of their persistence period in the soil.

“Herbicides with low persistence periods are recommended to ensure they prevent the negative impact of residual chemicals on the harvested crop,” added the note.

ARDAS urged farmers to acquire their inputs timely, paying close attention to quality and ensure they secure their requirements from reputable sources for a smooth transition from summer to winter cropping.

Timely inspections and necessary repairs should be carried out to prevent possible water scarcity issues during the cultivation period.

Meanwhile, the Government has set its sights on establishing 120 000 hectares of winter wheat this year with the harvest expected to reach 600 000 tonnes, well above the 468 000 tonnes produced from 91 000 hectares last year.

This is 240 000 tonnes above the minimum of 360 000 tonnes needed for self-sufficiency.

The hectarage will be financed through banks, the Presidential Input Scheme, the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) (estates plus joint ventures), the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA) with others self-financing.

The Government has since assured the country that there is enough wheat seed, chemicals and fertilisers in stock for the 2024 winter cereals production.

Zimbabwe wants industry to include more wheat products into the average Zimbabwean kitchen. The Government’s strategy is to make sure the country is food self-sufficient until the next harvest.