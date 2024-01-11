Make or break tie for Chevrons

Richard Ngarava is the series’ leading wicket taker with seven scalps under his name, including a maiden ODI fifer which came in the second match where he finished with his career best figures of 5/32 in 10 overs.

Brandon Moyo-Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S wait for their first ever One Day International series win on Sri Lankan soil since 2017 may continue to be elusive, however, they have a chance to salvage something from the series which comes to a close today at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo.

The Chevrons and the Lions of Sri Lanka will face off in the third and final match of their ODI series and all is not lost for Zimbabwe who have a chance of levelling matters and not leave the Asian nation empty handed.

Sri Lanka leads the three-match series 1-0 with only one game left to spare. The first match of the series on Saturday was washed out before the Lankans went on to win a thrilling second ODI by two wickets to take the lead. It was not an easy victory for the hosts, as Zimbabwe took them to the edge, seemingly making the 209 runs target look like a 300 plus score.

All is not lost for Walter Chawaguta’s men who will have to dust themselves up and give their all in today’s encounter in order to save the series and share the trophy. Zimbabwe held their last training session in the afternoon yesterday.

The series has been deemed as “a fresh start” for Zimbabwe and going into today’s make or break tie, the Chevrons’ batters will have to do a lot of introspection especially at the top where they have been falling short and giving away cheap wickets.

The openers, especially Tinashe Kamunhukamwe — who has two golden ducks — will have to bring their ‘A’ game and justify his selection into the team, should he play the final game.

The openers and other batters will need to step up and create good partnerships to complement the bowling which has been good so far, led by left arm seamer Richard Ngarava.

Ngarava is the series’ leading wicket taker with seven scalps under his name, including a maiden ODI fifer which came in the second match where he finished with his career best figures of 5/32 in 10 overs.

He has an average of 10,14 and an economy rate of 4,26 and will be key in Zimbabwe’s quest for victory.

As the two teams prepare for the crunch game, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also announced that the much awaited match will be free of charge for all fans in the Asian nation having drawn poor attendance in the first two encounters.

The public in Sri Lanka will be allowed to watch the third ODI free of charge, from the C&D Upper and Lower Stands of the RPICS, Colombo.

The game which promises to be an exhilarating one will be another day/night one and is scheduled to start at 11am (Zimbabwean time). No injuries have been recorded on the Chevrons camp, however, it could not be established whether Wanindu Hasaranga will be available for the hosts or not.

Hasaranga missed the first two matches but will be leading the Lankans in the T20I series which gets underway on Sunday.