Make or break tie for Brazil . . . Samba boys face tricky World Cup test against Croatia

KINGPIN . . . Brazil will be banking on Richarlison’s goalscoring instincts when they face Croatia in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals this afternoon

DOHA. — All eyes turn to the Education City Stadium for the first of four FIFA World Cup quarter-finals today as Croatia meet Brazil for a place in the final four.

The match kicks-off at 5pm (Zimbabwean time).

Brazil will continue their pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup when they take on Croatia in the quarter-finals today.

Brazil advanced to the last eight with a characteristically Brazilian display of attacking flair as they breezed past a hapless South Korea side 4-1 on Monday evening.

Vinicius Jr, Neymar’s penalty, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all netted in a first-half onslaught as Tite’s men produced the performance of the tournament so far to secure a spot in the quarters.

Richarlison’s goal in particular, which saw centre-backs Thiago Silva and Marquinhos exchanging one-touch passes before releasing the forward to finish, was a thing of beauty and it’s hard to imagine many defences being able to keep Brazil out should they continue to play in that manner.

They eased off somewhat in the second half and allowed the South Koreans a goal back but it might well be a decision that stands them in good stead come today’s game — not least for Neymar who had just returned from an ankle injury.

The same cannot be said for Croatia who did it the hard way against Japan in their last 16 tie – just as they did in every knockout round on the way to the 2018 final.

Croatia fell behind but levelled through the tireless Ivan Perisic and forced extra-time. After an uneventful additional half hour, the game went to penalties and Dominik Livakovic was on hand to keep out some woeful Japanese penalties before Mario Pasalic struck the winning spot-kick.

It remains to be seen what state they arrive in at the Education City Stadium but they’ll need to be on top form to stop a dangerous Brazilian attack.

The good news is the outstanding form of Josko Gvardiol, who at 20 years old looks to be the next great centre back in European football. The RB Leipzip man will have his work cut out to stop the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Vinicius Jr.

Croatia’s World Cup quarter-final opponents ooze quality and could field two starting 11s in the tournament but despite the respect they feel, the Balkan nation can play even better than they have so far, defender Dejan Lovren and midfielder Mateo Kovacic said.

The 2018 World Cup finalists, aiming to make it two semi-final appearances in a row, have a mountain to climb with pre-tournament favourites Brazil confirming their status with a 4-1 round of 16 demolition of South Korea.

“Brazil were favourites before the tournament. They have two teams that can play at this level,” Lovren said on Wednesday. “Any of their substitutes can come on and make an instant impact. We respect everybody and that is how we work.”

Croatia, whose coach Zlatko Dalic described Brazil as “terrifying”, have had a tougher road to the last eight, needing penalties to oust Japan after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, but fitness is no issue.

“We showed that we are in great physical shape,” Kovacic said. “We worked a lot during these World Cup games. The Japanese team were very disciplined and it was difficult to break them down.”

“But we showed a lot of physical fitness and I believe we can play even better.”

What will be key for Croatia is to manage to keep possession against the Brazilians, no easy feat with Brazil coach Tite ready to field his first-choice team for the first time in this tournament.

With talisman Neymar and key defender Danilo returning against South Korea after missing two games to injuries and due to ankle problems, coach Tite could also have Alex Sandro back for the game today.

“How we can stop them?,” Lovren said. “It is simple. Our goal is to try and stop the whole team. It will be a very difficult fight.”

As for Brazil’s exuberant celebrations when they score, which some have said are disrespectful to their opponents, Lovren said he had no problem with them.

“Honestly, everybody can celebrate however they want. I have no issues with that,” he said. “I don’t think it is disrespectful.”

“There are boundaries for everything, but Brazilians were born singing and dancing and I have no problem with that.”

Croatia’s Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic are in line to return to the XI after missing the clash with Japan due to illness and muscle injury respectively.

Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic are all expected to feature yet again as the long-serving Croatian midfield trio but Modric and Kovacic are one booking away from a semi-final suspension.

Marko Livaja will be hoping to displace Bruno Petkovic as the central striker having featured mostly as a substitute for Zlatko Dalic’s side this World Cup.

Brazil remain without Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles who are injured for the remainder of the tournament and full back Alex Sandro is nursing a hip problem so could be a doubt Danilo, who deputised for Sandro against South Korea, could keep his place.

Neymar returned from an ankle injury to feature against South Korea and will likely feature once again alongside Vinicius Jr and Richarlison. Brazil are on fire following a devastating victory over South Korea in the quarter-finals but it’s not all been plain-sailing for the South Americans this tournament.

They eased past Serbia in the opening match before relying on a late winner to dispatch Switzerland but a reserve XI fell to Cameroon in the final group game.

The 4-1 dismantling of South Korea on Monday was the first time Tite’s side have truly clicked into gear as they announced themselves as contenders.

Croatia have had anything but a smooth ride to the quarters. Dalic’s men were held 0-0 by Morocco, thrashed Canada 4-1 and drew 0-0 with Belgium to advance by the skin of their teeth as Group F runners-up.

Their last-16 tie with Japan went to penalties after a nervy 1-1 draw in which they conceded first and they were indebted to some disastrous spot-kicks from the opposition to advance to the last eight.

What are they saying?

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic on the Brazil squad: “Brazil has (over) 200 million people, we only have four million, so we’re a bit like the suburb of a city in Brazil.

“It will be a different game than against anyone we have played so far because Brazil likes to play football.

“If we are looking at it realistically, Brazil is the best team at the tournament, they have a great choice of players, a great squad, it’s scary, so it’s a great test for us.”

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr on the impact Tite and his Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti have had on his career: “I talked with Ancelotti and he gave me a lot of advice to help me become a starter with Brazil. He gave me a lot of confidence. He was always tough with me when he needed to be. He is like a father to me. “He is good not only with the technical aspects of the game, but also with how he deals with his players.” — AFP.