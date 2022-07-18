Makaya launches skincare range, celebrates with concert

Arts Reporter

Former model cum socialite and entrepreneur Hillary Makaya successfully launched her skincare range entitled “MKY” last Friday at the Rainbow Towers at a glitz and glam event which attracted the who is who of Harare.

She later celebrated the launch with a concert the following day at Alexandra Sports Club which saw South African amapiano, afro-house, afro-soul, and gospel singer Boohle, sharing the stage with some local acts who include Nutty O, Kikky, Takura and Holy Ten.

Despite a late start at the launch on Friday due to some logistical challenges, including guests coming late, which affected the programme, Makaya said all went well and was happy to be the youngest model in the country to successfully launch a skincare range.

“I am overwhelmed and it is a dream come true,” she said. “I have been planning for the past two years and could have launched last year, but the process was also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be in local stores and I am working with my team to take it regionally and internationally.”

Makaya said she was dedicating the event to her friend Eddie, who died last year.

“He was with me from the day I started planning this and I know he is proud and watching over me,” she said.

Describing the products which consist of moisturiser, concealer, exfoliator and serum, among others, Makaya said it was a “luxurious skin care collection,” and affordable to many, for all skin types.

Guest of honour and businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla said she was happy that locals could be proud that they had skincare that they could call their own.

She encouraged stakeholders and corporates to assist in building young girls’ dreams for the betterment of the beauty industry and the country.

“Skin care is the new make-up and perfume,” said Zodwa. “I would like to congratulate Makaya for launching her skincare range. Now we have what we can celebrate as our own. We should support these ideas, especially young girls in business.

“To me, Hillary, I see her as my daughter. I am 50 years old and she looks up to me. They are the future.”

The event, which was facilitated by communication expert and television personality Karen Paida Mukwedeya, later saw the products being auctioned.

Some of the popular guests who attended the event included businessman Scott Sakupwanya, EEG president Mike Chimombe, “prophet” Passion Java, Mai Titi, Craig Magengezha, Makaya family, Chief J, Tafadzwa Zimhamba, Mistar Rocca, Stunner, Lauren York, 1Chimpa, Ruth Dhliwayo, Mr Styllz, Itai Mutinhiri and Faith Candy.

Guests were treated to the red carpet and ladies went home with skincare hampers courtesy of some business associates who bought for guests.

Some even bought the merchandise while others pledged to do so.

Then Saturday came and despite the chilly weather, fans of local and regional musicians were in for a treat.

They put up a scintillating performance at Alexandra Sports Club as they dished out their hit songs.

Logistics manager “Dagg” Makaya said it was a mammoth task hosting the concert, as it was a first of its kind.

“When we sat down as a team, we wanted to focus much on the launch event, but Hillary said it was also important to have a party the following day so that those who had failed to attend the glitz and glam can come and celebrate with her,” he said.

“I am happy everything went according to the script and this has just opened doors for the arts sector. I have learnt a lot and having to host South African artistes was great because we shared notes.

Makaya’s publicist, Dumisani Chihoto, said the product was amazing as it complemented all skin tones.

“This is a good example set by Makaya as it celebrates diversity,” he said. “We appreciate the support particularly by corporates, the turn out, especially by the local women influencers, who helped to push the initiative.”