Makamure tribunal submits report

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

A tribunal set up to inquire into the suitability to hold office of suspended Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Commissioner John Makamure has today delivered its report to President Mnangagwa after it completed its work.

The tribunal chaired by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda handed its report containing its findings at State House in Harare this morning.

President Mnangagwa is now expected to study the report and its recommendations before making a determination.

The tribunal was set up by President Mnangagwa following recommendations from the Judicial Service Commission after complaints of improper conduct were raised against Comm Makamure.

Some of the allegations against him were that he failed to disclose his interest as the founder or trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust whose objectives are said to be varying with the functions of ZACC and the Government.

Comm Makamure is also alleged to have directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaign in Gokwe in return for “protection”.

Other members of the tribunal who worked with Justice Cheda are Harare lawyer Mr Charles Warara and Ms Regai Thandiwe Hove.