Major General (Rtd) Sikhulile Nyathi dies

07 Jun, 2022
The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Major General (Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi has died.

 

He was 61.

 

He died on Sunday morning at the Zimbabwe National Army 2 Referral Hospital in Harare.

 

The Commander National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant General David Sigauke announced his untimely death in a statement.

 

The late Major General (Rtd) Nyathi was born on September 12, 1960 in Mapate village in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South.

 

He did his primary education at Mapate Primary School from 1966 1972. He then proceeded for his secondary education at Manama Secondary School from 1973 to 1976 in Gwanda District.

 

He joined the liberation struggle under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) after crossing into Zambia via Botswana on January 27 1977.

 

The late freedom fighter received military training at Chakwenga Guerrilla Training Camp One (CGT1) in Zambia that same year. He later on proceeded to the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) for further training in January 1978.

 

At independence, the late was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on June 01, 1981. He rose through the ranks to Major General in 2020 the rank he retired with from the ZNA that same year.

 

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

 

Mourners are gathered at number 6, 21st Avenue, Mabelreign in Harare.

