Major gains in health delivery

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has recorded considerable gains in its health delivery system with several deliverables showing a positive uptake, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said this week.

In a ministerial statement delivered to Parliament to brief legislators on the state of the country’s health system, he said the progress recorded had third party endorsement with a survey of the country’s hospitals by an independent agency showing that up to 96 percent of local health facilities had 80 percent of the most vital medicines in stock in the second quarter.

These results came from the Vital Medicines Availability and Health Services Survey (VMAHS).

The positive outlook and report comes as Zimbabwe was pacing up with it’s national health strategy anchored on fostering universal health coverage of sufficient quality as envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

The availability of key medicines and medical consumables is key towards the attainment of this vision.

In his statement to legislators, VP Chiwenga gave a detailed report of the country’s health system and pointed to areas which Government will be targeting for improvement.

“My Ministry will also continue to strengthen regulation of medical aid societies to protect members so that they do not have to pay at the point when they consume health services,” said VP Chiwenga.

“My Ministry has also amplified the voice of the community in health governance, through the establishment, operationalisation and capacitation of health centre committees at every rural health centre. Health centre committees include representatives of health workers and representatives of the community in which they operate, as prescribed in the Public Health Act.

“96 percent of health facilities in Zimbabwe surveyed in Quarter 2 of 2022 had at least 80 percent of essential medicines in stock. This was shown in the Vital Medicines Availability and Health Services Survey (VMAHS), which is conducted every quarter, by an independent agency. The Vital Medicines Availability and Health Services Survey also showed that 88 percent of health facilities had at least 80 percent availability of selected antibiotics.”

Antiretrovirals, antimalarial and anti-TB medicines stocks have remained adequate over the years.

“According to the 2022 Vital Medicines Availability and Health Services Survey, 78 percent of our district hospitals in Zimbabwe have fully functional operating theatres to perform emergency maternity surgery, and 93 percent have kits for resuscitating the new-born.”

The health services has embarked on a rapid digitalisation programme, through an electronic health record system named Impilo, that has been deployed at all levels to guarantee universal quality and coordination.

“The Impilo Electronic Health Record programme has now been deployed at more than 1 000 health facilities, with a target to reach all health facilities by the end of 2024,” said VP Chiwenga. “Electronic logistics management information systems are being introduced to improve monitoring, and reduce drug expiries, pilferage, and stock-outs at our health facilities.”

Government has also upped the production of medical consumables, with 13 local pharmaceutical manufacturing companies producing finished products.

Hospitals have also upped production of some consumables.

For instance, St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane, has been producing vaco-litres, commonly known as “drips,” while Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals manufacture hand sanitisers for internal use.

Matabeleland North has conducted some training on small-scale manufacturing and Government is supporting these activities.

The Ministry was committed to using only fully equipped intensive care ambulances to transport patients.

“So far, we have acquired 61 such ambulances, and another 68 are expected shortly. We will continue to procure until each hospital has the required number,” said VP Chiwenga.

“My Ministry has procured 28 buses for distribution to various hospitals throughout the country, to carry health workers to and from work. Procurement will continue until the required 40 buses are availed. The Ministry is also in the process of purchasing motor vehicles for medical officers in the districts.”

In terms of human resources, VP Chiwenga said as at January 2023, the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s establishment was 51 661.

Of these posts, 44 789 were occupied, and 6 518 were vacant, giving an overall vacancy rate of 13 percent.

“The health sector unfortunately continues to lose critical health workers to other countries. The staffing situation in the health sector is far from desperate, yet also not yet satisfactory,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said to make health services affordable and accessible to the population, Government currently offers free health services to citizens aged over 65 years, children under 5 years of age, pregnant women, free blood and blood products, mental health services, Covid-19 vaccination, HIV and TB treatment services.

He said Zimbabwe has chosen to use the primary health care approach, which prioritises cost-effective health interventions at the lowest level of care.

“About 90 percent of health services in Zimbabwe are accessed through the public health system, with only 10 percent of the population seeking services in the private sector,” said VP Chiwenga.

“To date, the New Dispensation has made significant progress in the development of health infrastructure, by constructing new health facilities and refurbishing existing ones.

“Government is in the process of constructing Lupane Provincial Hospital in Matabeleland North Province, and has planned room loading for to be commissioned Joshua MN Nkomo-Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo, to upgrade it to a higher-level institution.

“Progress made in the construction of health facilities from 2018 to date, includes 37 commissioned projects, 72 completed projects, and 55 ongoing projects. Patient satisfaction objectively assessed across all central hospitals scored an average of 77 percent. Despite missing the set target of 83 percent, the attainment of 77 percent satisfaction levels indicates that service delivery is still at acceptable levels, though of course there is room for improvement.

“Hospitals do their best to address issues raised by patients and clients in these surveys. There is a deliberate process to institutionalise quality assurance and improvement programs in all health facilities.

“The number of women screened for cervical cancer is increasing each year. A total of 255, 577 women were screened throughout the country and the treatment rate for those who were positive was 88 percent.”