Major boost for Zim’s new administrative city

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo (right) exchanges documents with ACUD chair Engineer Khaled Mahmoud Abbas after signing a Memorandum of Understanding in Harare yesterday. - Picture : Justin Mutenda

Trust Freddy

Herald Reporter

The growing new city at Mount Hampden, which starting with the new Parliament building and will gradually become the administrative centre of Zimbabwe, needs to be planned and serviced properly, and now the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has signed an agreement with the New Administrative Capital of Egypt for technical assistance.

The objective of this memorandum of understanding is to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the planning, design, construction and management of the new city in Mt Hampden, based on the experience of the planning, design, construction, financing and management of the administrative capital in Egypt.

Further to this objective, the cooperation will see the two countries facilitating the exchange of experts in relevant fields as well as branding and marketing of the new city in Mt Hampden as an attractive investment destination.

In Egypt, the new administrative capital is a new urban community but still in the Cairo Governate and still a satellite of Cairo City. Under construction since 2015, it is planned to be Egypt’s new administrative capital and is considered one of the projects for economic development, and is part of a larger initiative called Egypt Vision 2030.

It is yet to be given a name and a competition has been launched on the new capital’s website to choose a new name and logo for the city.

Speaking during the signing ceremony yesterday, Local Government Minister July Moyo said Zimbabwe will benefit from Egyptian expertise. He had been impressed with the development of their new administrative capital.

“We were both amazed about how you were turning a desert into a residential and commercial hub and administrative capital of your country. We are happy that you are the first organisation with which we have signed a memorandum in order to interact in the area of planning and in the area of management, taking cognisant of your advanced advancement.”

The last time he visited Egypt, the minister was surprised by how much had changed in just six months.

Egyptian chairman and managing director of Administrative Capital For Urban Development, Engineer Khaled Mahmoud Abbas, said they were eager to host a Zimbabwean team for their learning tour.

“I think today is only a start. We are going to meet several times and if you allow me to invite your team, then they can also meet our team and see what’s on the ground and to see how we are developing it.”

Engineer Abbas said their story only started in 2017 but a lot of progress has been registered.

The model of the new city in Mount Hampden, which currently houses the spectacular and iconic new Parliament Building built by the Chinese, is anticipated to court investment of US$2,8 billion, setting the stage for further urban developments that are emerging across the country.

In July last year, President Mnangagwa led a groundbreaking ceremony of the multi-million dollar Cyber City being built by a United Arab Emirates-based company, Mulk Holdings, a direct result of Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement agenda and its participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Cyber City will host the signature Mulk Tower, a five-star hotel, duty free mall, office buildings, luxury villas and recreational facilities, among other features.