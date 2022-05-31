Maj-Gen Chanakira declared national hero

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has declared Major-General (Retired) Godfrey Chanakira, who died in Harare last week after a long battle with a heart ailment, a National Hero, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said yesterday.

Burial arrangements for the national hero will be announced in due course.

At the time of his death, Maj Gen Chanakira was Permanent Secretary in the office of Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

“The late Major General (Rtd) Godfrey Chanakira, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Garikai Musavengana, who had been granted a State-assisted funeral, has now been declared a National Hero after further consultations. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course,” said Dr Sibanda in a statement.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said Maj-Gen Chanakira leaves behind an enviable history of supreme sacrifice and national commitment to serving his country and fellow Zimbabweans.

His service spanned many decades, starting from the time he joined the armed liberation struggle for Zimbabwe’s freedom and independence in 1975, followed by a professional career in the army where he rose through the ranks from private in 1980 to major general in 2017.

In the civil service, Maj-Gen Chanakira rose through the ranks to the position of Permanent Secretary.

“The late general’s life was characterised not only by his simplicity, honesty, humility and an affectionate smile that he wore always when he greeted you, but also by exceptional courage, bravery, seriousness and performance regardless of the task at hand,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said the decorated military officer would be remembered for the great sacrifices he made for his beloved country alongside other war veterans, past and present, during the period of the armed liberation struggle.

He said he will also be remembered for his exemplary service in the Zimbabwe National Army, and for his action-oriented leadership in the civil service.

“The decorated soldier will be sorely missed by all of us for his different roles in the attainment of our country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for being such a great patriot,” said President Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Cde Francis Gondo, Cde Charles Savanhu and Cde Christopher Kuruneri have all been declared provincial heroes, while Chief Denis Nhlamba of Garanyemba in Gwanda South has been granted a State-assisted funeral.

Vice President Chiwenga is scheduled to represent the President at the funeral of the chief.

“Cde Francis Komboni Gondo, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Elias Hondo, has been declared a provincial hero,” said Dr Sibanda.

“Cde Charles Savanhu, whose Chimurenga name was Advance Chimurenga, has been declared a provincial hero.

“Former Finance Minister and Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Mount Darwin East, Cde Christopher Kuruneri, who died at the weekend in South Africa, has been declared a provincial hero.”

Dr Sibanda also said: “Chief Denis Ndlovu Nhlamba of Garanyemba area in Gwanda who passed on at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Saturday has been granted a State-assisted funeral.

“Vice President Dr CGDN Chiwenga will represent the President at the funeral of the late chief.”