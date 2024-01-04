Maize meal supply guaranteed

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni addresses a press conference, while Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Thomas Utete Wushe (right) and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara look on in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Remember Deketeke Herald Reporter

The low volumes of some mealie meal brands that appeared in formal retail shops recently was just a temporary business distribution hitch not caused by any grain shortages, with millers now reworking their business template to ensure that there is adequate distribution, a stakeholders meeting was told yesterday.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said millers assured her that they could meet demand.

Minister Nyoni, together with the Grain Marketing Board, retailers and wholesalers, yesterday addressed the media on the maize meal supply.

Said Minister Nyoni: “The responsibility of the Government is to monitor the supply of goods in the market and there have been a few days where there has been a shortage of mealie meal, so because of that we have called an all stakeholders meeting to prevent a catastrophe.

“We have made sure that before the situation gets worse, we make sure that maize meal is available since there has been a shortage.”

Equally, Government is closely monitoring prices of basic goods, said Minister Nyoni.

“In an effort to enhance consumer welfare, the Ministry continues to monitor the prices and availability of 14 basic commodities which are cooking oil, mealie-meal, bathing soap, beef, bread, chicken, eggs, flour, fresh milk, laundry soap, rice, salt, sugar, and washing powder.

“The aim is to ensure that the consumer has access to basic products at affordable prices. The Ministry will continue to monitor the supply situation and appraise the nation accordingly,” she said.

During deliberations the grain millers committed to supplying the nation with maize meal.

“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce therefore, wishes to advise the nation that the grain millers have committed to supply the country with adequate maize meal through the distribution outlets, including the formal retailers.

“In addition, the Grain Marketing Board has also committed to avail and distribute maize to the millers through its depots countrywide,” she said.

Her ministry was working closely with other stakeholders in order to curb the potential shortage of maize meal.

“In terms of imported maize, Zimra has committed to operate special routes to fast-track the clearance at the various ports of entry and exit,” she said.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara, said: “On behalf of the milling industry, we want to confirm that we have robust engagements with the Government and the formal sector, since there has been reduced supply for our mealie meal in the formal retail chain.

“We have now reworked the new business template from now going forward on how we are going to supply them with the product.”

Zimbabwe has been producing adequate food in the last three seasons and to ensure there are no shortages arising from potentially decreased harvests this cropping season, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, indicated in the 2024 national Budget that there were plans to start grain imports early before prices rise.