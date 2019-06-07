Maize harvest dips to 700 000 tonnes

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The country is expecting 776 635 tonnes of maize from the 2018-2019 summer cropping season due to a poor rainfall season characterised by long dry spells, the second round crop and livestock assessment report reveals.

The output represents a 54 percent decline from the 2017-2018 cropping season, which yielded 1 700 702 tonnes.

According to the report, 1 623 757 hectares were put under maize last season.

The report also notes that the 2018-2019 season was characterised by late rains across the country.

“The false starts in the southern and south-eastern parts of the country affected the crop establishment,” reads the report in part.

“Long dry spells in January and February negatively affected the planted crop. Cyclone Idai, which hit the country in mid-February, caused severe damage to crops and agriculture infrastructure in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

“However, it improved crop condition in Mashonaland East and Central.”

Mashonaland West is leading in maize production with 228 073 tonnes while Mashonaland Central is second with 159 184 tonnes, with Mashonaland East on third place with 153 831 tonnes.

Midlands is expected to harvest 93 703 tonnes while Masvingo will get 60 962, Matabeleland South 16 781 tonnes and Matabeleland North 13 031 tonnes.

The reports shows that Mashonaland West and Central provinces have substantial surplus cereal production while Masvingo and the Matabeleland provinces have a deficit

“Out of the 60 percent administrative rural districts in the country, 11 (18 percent) have enough cereal to last until the next harvest and the rest (49 districts) will last between two and 11 months,” reads the report.

Sorghum production is expected to be 40 215 tonnes, finger millet (6 947 tonnes) and pearl millet 28 047 tonnes.

The combined small grains production decreased by 44 percent compared to 2017/2018.

According to the report, several dry spells experienced this year affected the regions where significant areas are put under small grains.

Groundnuts production declined by 44 percent from 127 202 tonnes in the 2017/18 season to 70 902 tonnes this season.

Production of pulses and tubers remain low.

Sugar bean production also decreased by 55 percent from 21 320 tonnes to 9 528 tonnes while cowpeas decreased by 23 percent to 12 655 tonnes while sweet potatoes declined 73 percent to 88 248 tonnes.

The huge decrease in the production of tubers and legumes is a result of erratic rains at the start of the season and long dry spells in January when the crops are normally planted.

Climate change is affecting rainfall patterns.