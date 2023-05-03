Main Cartoon 3 May 2023
-
Elizabeth Sitotombe-Correspondent IN a dramatic twist to the CCC saga, Nelson Chamisa, leader of the embattled opposition party, is reportedly working on finally giving the boot to Tendai Biti, Fadzayi Mahere, Chalton Hwende and his other rivals at the vetting stage of the party’s opaque candidate selection process. Biti and the others mentioned above are […]
-
The Herald, May 3, 1979 INCREASED police activity in the Salisbury area has resulted in a dramatic drop in the number of car thefts since January. But this was no cause for complacency on the part of the car owners. Inspector Ian Donaldson warned yesterday. Inspector Donaldson who is Salisbury Province Officer-in-charge of Car Thefts, […]
-
The major development of self-employment within Zimbabwe, and the encouragement of the Government for people to use their growing skills to make a decent living, still needs business law to catch up with this trend. We have what is known as a large informal sector, which ranges from tiny traders sitting on a pavement all […]
Comments