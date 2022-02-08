Maid, gardener steal US$75 000 from employer

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 34-year-old Harare maid has appeared in court on allegations of teaming up with her accomplice, a gardener to steal US$75 000 and 121 000 rands from their employer.

Taurai Shonhiwa was facing theft charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

She was remanded out of custody to February 22.

Allegations are that sometime in January, the complainant placed cash amounting to US$75 000 and 121 000 rand in his safe that was in the bedroom for safe keeping.

It is alleged that Shonhiwa and Tatenda Ngirazi were not allowed to enter the bedroom although they had access to the bedroom keys.

The court heard that during the period between January 2020 and February 2022 Shonhiwa and Ngirazi hatched a plan to steal from the complainant and used the key to unlawfully open the bedroom door to gain entry.

They then used unknown means to open the safe and took cash amounting US$75 000 and 121 000 rand on different occasions shared the money and went away.

However, the accused person’s accomplice left his hat on the scene.

It is the State’s case that on February 3, the complainant decided to use the money from the safe and when he took the safe keys he noticed that the keys had been tempered with and also discovered that the money was missing.

The complainant allegedly called Ngirazi and he asked him about the whereabouts of the missing money and he voluntarily confirmed that he took the money and implicated Shonhiwa.

Ngirazi allegedly narrated how he shared the money with Shonhiwa and how he used some of the money to buy a motor vehicle, a Toyota Ipsum.

The complainant apprehended the duo and handcuffed Ngirazi who then fled on their way to the police.