Mai TT convicted
Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent
Popular socialite Felistus Murata also known as Mai TT has been convicted of theft of trust property by Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda.
She was remanded in custody pending sentencing this Wednesday.
