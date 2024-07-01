Mai Titi takes socialite to court

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

Comedienne Felistus Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, has taken socialite Freddy Mutangwa (29) to court for cyber-bullying her.

Mutangwa of Glen View 8 appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with transmitting false messages with the intention to cause harm.

He was ordered to pay US$100 bail and will return to court on July 11.

Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu alleges that on June 28, Mutandwa, also known as Swagger STFZ Nation, took to Facebook and called Murata a fraudster.

He also allegedly shouted obscenities at her.

Mutandwa was arrested while he was live on Facebook.