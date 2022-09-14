Mai Sorobhi’s children plead for funeral assistance

Yeukai Karengezeka-Arts Correspondent

Children of veteran actress Rhoda Mtembe, affectionately known as Mai Sorobhi in the television industry who died on Monday at a local hospital, are appealing for financial assistance to clear outstanding bills.

They said the hospital bill arrears will determine burial arrangements since the body is still in the mortuary.

In an interview, Mai Sorobhi’s daughter, Martha Mtembe, said they were looking for money to clear off the debt at Harare Hospital.

“Right now (yesterday), I am at Harare Hospital where we are facilitating paperwork for her burial, but we are stranded,” she said. “We have been told to pay the hospital bill amounting to $35 000.”

Martha said they were in need of food and transport to ferry mourners to the cemetery.

“Those that can assist us to meet the funeral costs please do help us,” she said. “We do not have enough resources, there is insufficient food right now to cater for the mourners and we do not have money to hire transport that will ferry people to the cemetery. Our mother’s son-in-law is the one buying the coffin, so that is sorted.”

Martha said her mother had been ill since 2019 when she had the first stroke that left her paralysed.

“Since 2019 when my mother was hit by a stroke she has never been well,” she said. “As her daughters, we have been taking turns to look after her as she was no longer able to bath herself.”

Martha said she was hurt that despite their mother being famous, very few people visited her and assisted her financially during the time of her illness.

“Ever since the time our mom fell ill, she didn’t receive much support from her colleagues in the arts industry,” she said. “As far as I know, she once received help from our ward councillor and Zimgold only. Since then I do not remember seeing anyone visiting her or coming to offer help in any way.”

Martha said it was sad that people only liked and supported their mother when she was at the peak of her career.

Other actors who spoke to this publication said Mai Sorobhi’s death was a great blow to the arts industry, adding that artistes should be united and stand with each other in difficult times.

Comedian Blessing Chimhowa, popularly known as Mbudziyadhura from the drama series “Gringo” said: “Some of us started appreciating acting because of veteran actors like Mai Sorobhi, Paraffin and Mukadota. Mai Sorobhi had a unique talent and to date I still enjoy watching the dramas she acted.”

Mbudziyadhura said it was unfortunate that Mai Sorobhi had struggled with medical bills without any help from outside her family.

“It is unfortunate that the industry does not value actors in terms of remuneration,” he said. “Not only that, Mai Sorobhi was struggling with her health for some time now, but where were the companies or arts organisations to assist her?”

Mbudziyadhura said it was not good to see people or organisations offering to help only during a funeral.

He said the relevant arts bodies were not doing enough to take care of artistes while they were still alive.

Mbudziyadhura said sponsors only loved actors when they were still famous because it worked to their advantage.

Veteran actress Jesesi Mungoshi said the arts industry had lost a jewel in Mai Sorobhi.

“We are saddened by her demise,” she said. “She was a talented gem difficult to replace in the sector. We interacted many times, in fact, she was my distant relative.”

Mrs Mungoshi said as artistes, they were not doing enough to stand with each other in difficult times.

“As artistes, we are not doing enough to support each other in hard times,” she said. “We are so many that if each and every one of us contributes something no matter how little, it can help our fellow colleagues to meet medical bills.

“I understand that we are all busy trying to make ends meet that we end up forgetting to check on our fellow colleagues and support them but it is good that we come up with a solution to address this issue.”

Mai Sorobhi died from stroke at the age of 79.

She is survived by her seven children.

Mourners are gathered at number 42371 Kuwadzana Extension in Harare and burial arrangements will be announced in due course.