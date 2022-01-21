Mahomva appointed ruling party director

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF has appointed Cde Richard Runyararo Mahomva as director in the office of the Secretary for Administration at the revolutionary’s party headquarters.

Before his latest appointment, Cde Mahomva was a research officer in the research unit department.

“As you are already aware of the terms of the ZANU PF conditions of service and code of conduct, we are quite optimistic that you will continue to serve the party effectively,” reads part of Cde Mahomva’s appointment letter signed by the party’s Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu.

Cde Mahomva is a pan-Africanist grounded political scientist with a reputable professional footprint in the area of public policy, governance, political communication and international relations.

He has published extensively in the area of African liberation memory with a bias on Zimbabwean nationalism.

He has also served as an occasional columnist in Zimpapers’ flagship papers The Herald and The Sunday News.

Mahomva holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics and Public Management (Midlands State University), Masters in Public Policy and Governance (Africa University) and a Master of International Relations (University of Zimbabwe).