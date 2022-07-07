Mahere warned over taking pictures

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was yesterday warned to desist from taking pictures and posting them on social media during court sessions.

This came after she took pictures of a prosecutor handling her matter and posted on social media during her trial on communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

Mahere was warned by Harare regional magistrate, Mr Tinei Manwere, after the prosecution team of Mr Oscar Madhume and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa, complained of her conduct.

Mahere was said to have taken a picture of Mrs Mushayabasa when she was putting across charges to her and posted it on social media.

Mr Madhume told the court that the social media post attracted comments that dented the integrity of the prosecution and their personalities.

Mahere acknowledged taking the picture and posting it saying she only captured the courtroom and hinted that her trial had opened.

Her charges arose after she tweeted that a police officer had beaten to death a baby strapped to her mother with ban in Harare.

In a separate matter, two CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole, accused of inciting members of the public to cause violence that left a trail of destruction to properties in Nyatsime, Beatrice also appeared in court yesterday.

Sikhala and Sithole, who represents Zengeza West and Chitungwiza North constituencies respectively, complained of being denied access to their lawyer while at remand prison.

They also complained of being denied medical attention while in custody.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti noted the complaints and undertook to launch an investigation into the issues.

Mr Mutsokoti also undertook to furnish the court with a report on the day Sikhala and Sithole return to court.

He had applied that the two return to court on August 2 pending investigations into the matter.

Mr Jeremiah Bamu, appearing for Sikhala and Sithole, opposed the postponement saying State was yet to furnish them with a video and details of lorries that the State alleged were used to ferry people to Nyatsime for them to mount an application challenging placement on remand of the two legislators.

He said the video and information would assist them in proving that Sikhala and Sithole were not related to the allegations raised by the State.

The State is expected to respond to Sikhala and Sitholes’ submissions this morning with regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje expected to make a ruling in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the trial of five CCC members Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri, Stanley Manyenga, Lovejoy Chitengu and Makomborero Haruzivishe, who are accused of staging an illegal demonstration in Harare during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, was postponed to July 20 and 21 for trial continuation.

The five are charged with participating in a public gathering with intention to cause public violence and alternatively violating the Covid-19 regulations.

They appeared before magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere.