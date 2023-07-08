Mahendere speaks on lavish belated soirée

Tafadzwa Zimoyo-Lifestyle Editor

The event was exquisitely befitting for a man who is always elegantly dressed. The guests did not disappoint either, as they came in drives and droves of colourful plumages.

Everything from the guests to the deco was tinged in greatness and so did the gifts showered to the man of the moment; the affable gospel minister.

At 40, indeed his life began as he started the journey into probably the afternoon of his life, in style and aplomb.

Social media immediately went agog with news that seasoned gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere is much richer than the word itself.

Yes, but hell no. The calm and collected man of cloth had a lavish belated birthday dinner and celebrations at Golden Conifer in Strathaven, Harare, courtesy of well-wishers.

Running under the theme, ‘Black Tie Affair’, everything went according to script.

Good thing it was strictly by invitation and from the gate, guests checked their names and were then instructed where to park before being ushered, walking down the red carpet.

Mahendere who is a brand ambassador to several companies, that put up exhibition stands where they marketed their wares.

In their tuxedos and designer garments guests had to be treated to royalty, a red carpet affair hosted by television personality Nomagugu Ncube and Theophilus Marufu.

Spoilt for choices on the welcome mocktails and by the way being a gospel fête, no alcohol was served.

The event had two sections on the seating arrangement.

Of course, the VIP section is a must, especially on high-magnitude events, everyone was special, and there was the celebrity side, full of diplomats, musicians, ministers and socialites.

While the other had close families, church members and friends in ministry who all enjoyed the show.

The birthday boy was clad, in a white royal suit with a gold ensemble matching his band members but theirs were black to show the difference.

Just like pilots on a mission, according to Mahendere, the band attire was a concept to symbolise them taking a flight hence the pilot uniform style.

Judging from what was happening, one can tell that Mahendere and his team took time to plan and organise such a spectacular event.

It was well organised to the extent that besides everything falling by the script, it is one of the best events in the gospel sector, well organised and fun was had.

Mahendere forgot that it was his belated birthday celebration, he performed as if heavens has opened for.

By the way, he was born on May 28, 1983.

He dished out the crowd’s favourite tunes from his albums, including popular church hymnal songs.

It was also a live recording session, henceforth everything will be out soon and justified by this article.

Should we equate his stage presence and stage work to the Grammy Awards or it’s too early to judge 2019 Grammy organisers? Stage monitors would be proud and envious at the same time as his concept was much similar.

The stage was par excellence and Mahendere nailed it this time.

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle caught up with the birthday boy soon after the celebrations and he shared his insight on the dream to the event.

And after news was all over that the man of the moment has received more than US$180 000, beasts among other gifts, his cellphone could not stop ringing.

Did he receive all that and what does he plan to do with the gifts?

Now 40 years old, what does this mean to him?

“I think now that I am 40 I understand why they say ‘Life begins at 40,’ it is the attention to details like diet, exercise and even how one views life. Everything changes. I feel very settled and am so careful about how I live my life from this moment onwards,” he said.

“My birthday wish is to be able to give the next generation of artistes a voice and a platform to be great through the exhibition of the musical gifts without compromising on their morals and all of it done in excellence.”

The ‘Makanaka Jesu’ hitmaker cleared the air that he had spent much on the celebrations but did not get what he wanted.

“The party was not much in terms of cost as we were looking to get funds for the dream we are working towards. The venue and all our service providers made sure we hang around on budget for the whole event.

“The party was planned by our management team led by Carol Kunaka who was the project leader. I’m eternally grateful to God for giving us the Direct Worship team. They made sure the event ran according to the vision of building a heritage of excellence and special mention goes to Auntie Faith Nzuma,” he explained.

He is yet to receive the pledges from guests.

Minister Mahendere and his wife Vimbai.

“We are yet to receive the gifts but it is not as high as we have been seeing circulating on the social media platforms. We hoped to get to such,” he said.

“We are grateful to Honourable Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Tino Machakaire and our platinum partner Gray Homes for being very generous. The money will go towards the recording studio and radio station I am working on. We still need a lot more to fulfil the targeted development we seek to accomplish over the course of the year.”

On the 4-tier black and gold cake, Mahendere said the cake was done by Cake Slice.

“It was a symbol of celebration for both victories won and those to be won. Having a tower of four cakes symbolises the fourth floor.”

“The theme behind the party was building a ‘Heritage of Excellence’. We would like to start working on building a heritage of excellence that will stay even for the next generation,” explained the jovial Mahendere.

He said time management was the only challenge at the party.

“Time was not our friend as we started late because some of our guests arrived late despite some arriving early, we then decide to start fulfilling the script.”

“The major highlight for me was the people that came to be with us. Every individual who came was an answered prayer. They honoured our invite,” he said.

He thanked the corporate world for supporting him.

“Having the support of the corporate world is no easy task but by God’s Grace we have a few companies that backed us as 4 May International, Gray Homes, Peace Security, Thace Apparel, Gladiola Couture, Besty Homes, and Best Car Rental.”

Now the highlight of the night was when Mahendere and his wife took the Oprah Winfrey style of interview as they shared their story in front of guests being interviewed by bubbly presenter Dr Michaela Tahlia Singh.

Dubbed, ‘The Dream Couch,’ he chronicled his journey.

Interesting, shocking, funny, and surprising.

“I have been in the music industry for 30 years and have learned a lot. The music industry is like ocean waves and if you are not rooted character wise, you can be swept away by any rising tide and you lose relevance.”

“That has been my biggest lesson to have a good character. My good may not be another’s good, I have learned that you can never please everyone, but only those I am called to minister to,” he said.

He dismissed rumours that he was not in good books with his brothers.

“Our relationship is strong with my brothers,” he said.

“We like any family love each other dearly. A reunion is entirely based on our schedules as some want but as of now, we have different responsibilities as fathers in our respective homes. We’ll see but it has been in the work for years.”

He said now his focus is on a studio and radio station which he wants to own.

“I indeed want to have a platform where Christians can be able to listen to good music and programming that encourages and feeds their souls without compromise on quality from the production of the music to the broadcasting of it,” he said.

“We want to have equally and enough airplay of gospel every other day. What inspires my music is God. Some of the songs are conversations I have with God in prayer, some are from sermons that I listen to from my man of God, father and mentor Emmanuel Makandiwa and some are situations I go through that make me understand the power of God us.”

He said a new album is brewing.

“During the birthday celebrations, we took the opportunity to record a new album live. The third instalment in the ‘Classical Worship’ series includes old hymns and choruses. We have songs like ‘Mbiri Kugwayana’ and ‘Munoshamisa Messiah’ among others.

The father of four, three boys and one girl said if he wasn’t a musician he would have been a full-time businessman.

“If I was not a musician I would be a musician. Business is a great passion of mine if I am not doing music or pastoral ministry. I have many individuals who I learn from but if I had to pick one it would be my father in the Lord, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa. The good character he has managed to maintain in every situation is astonishing to me. Musicians I love are Kirk Franklin, Don Moen, Tasha Cobbs, Micah Stampley and Nathaniel Bassey.”

Mahendere, besides being a church person, used to play in bars and not many know that.

He laughs after being asked to answer that question.

“That was a long time ago when I got the chance to learn from the late great Andy Brown playing drums for him once or twice subbing in for the regular drummer.”

“It taught me the vast nature of music and the different styles. I might go to play for them in the bar again but it will be a crusade this time,” he said.