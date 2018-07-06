Mahendere lines up winter music show

Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo

Arts Correspondent

Celebrated gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere is set to host a two day family show dubbed “Makanaka Jesu Winter Festival” from July 13 to 14 at the Harare Gardens, in the capital. The music fete will be characterised by an array of gospel songs from his own albums and others from Africa and Europe.

In an interview, Mahendere said preparations are an advanced stage and encouraged his fans to come in their numbers.

“I am happy to be hosting this family festival which will be packed with praise and worship sessions. The event will be one of its kind as we unite all Christians and non-Christians under one roof to celebrate the goodness of the Lord.

“Tickets are already on sell and I urge music enthusiasts to come in their numbers and have an unforgettable experience with God,” he said.

The “Makanaka Jesu” hit-maker also said he will launch his latest live DVD for the album “Getting Personal with God (GPWG) 3” that will be given for free.

“The wait is now over for the live DVD of GPW3 as I will be unleashing it during the festival where I will give out free copies to everyone who will attend,” he said.

During the festival, he will also sample some of his latest singles not yet released.

The recent video for the song “Chiiko” which features Loyiso Bala from South Africa is enjoying rave reviews on Youtube.

Other songs on the album like “Masimba”, “Makomborero”, “My Witness”, “Overcomer”, and “Mwari Baba” are doing well on radio charts.

Mahendere who is also a pastor was recently nominated for the South Africa’s Independent National Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma) in the Best African Gospel Artiste of the Year category were his song “Makanaka Jesu” will battle for honours with seven other top African artistes.

The awards ceremony will be held on August 25.

In May this year, he won the best international gospel artiste of the year award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards United Kingdom edition.